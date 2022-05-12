Jan. 27, 1951—May 6, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Tobin “Toby” B. Maule 71 formerly of St. Petersburg, FL died Friday, May 6, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Jan. 27, 1951 in Berea, OH he was the son of the late David “Buddy” S. and Barbara (Bateson) Maule.

Toby served in the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1982 as a DS2. He was employed by the US Post Office in Adirondack, NY. His last place of employment before he retired was as a manager with computers at Jabil in St. Petersburg, FL. Toby loved playing golf, and watching Ohio State Football, the Cleveland Browns and other Ohio state teams.

He will be remembered as a loving son, brother and uncle.

Survivors include four brothers: David Maule, Jay Maule, Duncan Maule all of Chestertown, Craig Maule of Keller, TX; two sisters: Martha (George) Monahan of Pottersville, Dorothy Baker of Chestertown; nieces and nephews: Christopher (Kelly) Walker, Amanda (Trevor) Wescott, Victoria (Matthew Caunter) Baker; grand-nieces and nephews: Noah Wescott, Charlee Wescott, Myles Walker. Leaving behind loved ones: Valerie Lam and Thuy Le.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. June 11, 2022 at Adirondack Cemetery Adirondack, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.