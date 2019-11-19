{{featured_button_text}}
Tivadar Vorosmarty

June 26, 1931 — Nov. 14, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Tivadar Vorosmarty, 88, of Glens Falls, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Pines of Glens Falls. He was born on June 26, 1931 in Budapest, Hungary, the son of the late Laszlo and Maria (Molnar) Vorosmarty. Upon his high school graduation, he entered the Hungarian Air Force. Tivadar and his wife Anna escaped during the 1956 Hungarian revolution and immigrated to the United States. They settled in Glens Falls and raised their family.

Tivadar worked various jobs and then later became self-employed. He took great pride in his vegetable and flower gardens. Throughout the years, he also had great appreciation for classic cars. He enjoyed walking, traveling, baking goodies for his many friends, shopping and coin collecting.

In addition to his parents, Tivadar was predeceased by his brothers, Laszlo and Gabor Vorosmarty; and by his first grandchild, Heather Lynn.

Left to cherish his memories are his son, Laszlo Vorosmarty of Glens Falls; two daughters, Maria (Denis) Mullins of Hartford, and Krisztina (Steve Svoboda) Vorosmarty of Queensbury; his grandchildren, Jeremy Caplette, Denis Mullins, Tiffany Camp, Darren Camp Jr. and Aiden Camp.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bobbie Jo Wendell for assisting him in his time of need.

Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Fund, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12202 in memory of Tivadar.

Service information

Nov 20
Calling Hours
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
9:00AM-11:00AM
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home - Queensbury
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
Nov 20
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
11:00AM
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home - Queensbury
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
