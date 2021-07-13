July 31, 1952—July 11, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Timothy W. Hanna, 68, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Albany Medical Center.

Born on July 31, 1952, in Glens Falls, he was the son of William Hanna and his wife, Martha.

Tim graduated from Argyle Central School in 1970. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1972 to 1978. For many years he worked as a machinist at Mallinckrodt in Argyle. He retired from Adirondack Scenic as a machinist.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, cooking, playing guitar and singing.

Tim was predeceased by his sister, Susan Knowlton; his mother, Anna (McCullough) St. Jacques.

Left to cherish his memory include his father, William Hanna and his wife, Martha; his sisters: Wilma “Billee” Petteys and her husband, Neil of Gansevoort, Wendy Hanna of Glens Falls; his children: Christopher Hanna of Latham, Sandy (Mario) Tricomoni of Latham, Heather (Joshua) Hanna of Albany; and two granddaughters.

At Tim’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Timothy’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.