Jan. 22, 1952 — Sept. 18, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Timothy “Timbo” A. Lettus, 67, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, with his family by his side, after a long illness.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1952 in Queensbury. Tim was the son of the late James and Lorriane (Superant) Lettus.
He graduated from Queensbury High School in 1970, where he met his lifelong friend, Bobby Walkup. Their favorite activity was Christmas shopping for their wives (Ground Round).
Tim was a former member of the South Queensbury Fire Department. He worked for Warren County DPW for over 30 years, where he made a lot of lifelong friendships. Tim retired in 2003 and enjoyed drinking coffee and watching traffic on his front porch.
In his earlier years, he was an avid hunter. Tim enjoyed playing Solitaire and watching UConn women’s basketball and the Mets play. He loved spending holidays together with his family, especially his grandchildren who he adored.
Tim was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marie; his brother, Michael; and son, Aaron.
He is survived by his children, Eric (Karen) Lettus, Nicole Elliott and Michelle Lettus; his stepdaughter, Angela (Frank) Jarvis; his mother-in-law, Althea Alger; his grandchildren, Dylan Lettus, Madisyn Elliott and Robert and Alexis Jarvis; his great-grandchild, Nevaeh Jarvis; his siblings, MaryAnne (Richard) Morehouse, Jeffrey (Dawn) Lettus, Michelle (Jim) Radliff, Tina (Gary) Rock and Roberta (Russell) Robichaud; his sister-in-law, Jo Ann Lettus; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff on 4 West at Glens Falls Hospital and a special thank you to the amazing dialysis nurses who took great care of Tim and his family.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 22, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glens Falls Dialysis Center, 3 Broad St. Plaza, Glens Falls, NY 12801; or Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, 1109 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804; or South Queensbury Fire Department, 409 Dix Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Online condolences floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
