Jan. 24, 1954 — Jan. 17, 2020 BUSKIRK — Timothy R. Flynn, 65, of Buskirk, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at his residence.

Born Jan. 24, 1954 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Willard and Marjorie (Tate) Flynn. Tim graduated from Cambridge Central School. He held various jobs as a self-taught computer programmer, until landing at Global-Z International where he has been for more than 20 years. Professionally, he took the abstract and made it concrete, often with a bit of wit mixed in for good measure.

Anyone that knew Tim knew that one thing mattered to him above all else, his family. Whether you were a brother, sister, cousin, or grandson in need, he would drop anything at a moment’s notice to lend a hand. From physics projects to batting practice, Tim was always there to help. Even if he wasn’t particularly good at the thing you needed a hand with, he would at least show up. More often than not though, he was more than good. He was exactly the person you needed. Humble, curious, and witty, likely found pacing somewhere in the outfield. That was Tim.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Prouty Flynn who passed away in 2004 and a brother, Willard Flynn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}