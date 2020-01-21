Jan. 24, 1954 — Jan. 17, 2020 BUSKIRK — Timothy R. Flynn, 65, of Buskirk, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at his residence.
Born Jan. 24, 1954 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Willard and Marjorie (Tate) Flynn. Tim graduated from Cambridge Central School. He held various jobs as a self-taught computer programmer, until landing at Global-Z International where he has been for more than 20 years. Professionally, he took the abstract and made it concrete, often with a bit of wit mixed in for good measure.
Anyone that knew Tim knew that one thing mattered to him above all else, his family. Whether you were a brother, sister, cousin, or grandson in need, he would drop anything at a moment’s notice to lend a hand. From physics projects to batting practice, Tim was always there to help. Even if he wasn’t particularly good at the thing you needed a hand with, he would at least show up. More often than not though, he was more than good. He was exactly the person you needed. Humble, curious, and witty, likely found pacing somewhere in the outfield. That was Tim.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Prouty Flynn who passed away in 2004 and a brother, Willard Flynn.
Tim is survived by his children, Matthew (Desiree Wheeler) Flynn of Statesville, North Carolina, Andrew (Rebecca) Flynn of Cambridge and Nathaniel (Christina Green) Flynn of Troy. He is also survived by a grandson, Ari Flynn; his siblings, Michael (Patricia) Flynn of Jamestown, New York, John Flynn of Albany, Patricia (David) Hall of Crown Point, Kathleen Flynn of Saratoga Springs, Mary (Steve) Gifford of Buskirk, Dennis (Nancy) Flynn of Buskirk and Daniel (Bette Lee) Flynn of Troy; his father and mother-in-law, Harold and Elizabeth Prouty of Bennington and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 W. Main St., Cambridge.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 S. Park St., Cambridge with Tim’s cousin, the Rev. James Walsh officiating.
Interment will be in the spring at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Cambridge.
Memorial contributions in memory of Tim may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, BRCF.ORG
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
