Jan. 18, 1966—June 15, 2022
CORINTH — Timothy Moffitt, 56, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Adirondack Regional Center in Corinth. He was formerly of Riparius. Born Jan. 18, 1966 in Glens Falls.
Timmy graduated from BOCES. in 1984 and was employed at Community Workshop in Glens Falls for many years.
He attended Millcreek United Methodist Church in Riparius. He was an avid sports fan, following the Mets and the Yankees during baseball season. He enjoyed watching hockey at the Glens Falls Civic Center. He liked going to car shows and NASCAR. He was in the Special Olympics and enjoyed going fishing. Timmy will be remembered as a loving and devoted son and brother.
Survivors include his mother Patricia Tennant; father John Tennant; stepfather Edward Johnson; three sisters: Michelle, Leona, Ella-Robyn; and many nieces and nephew.
Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817. Interment will follow at Riverbank Cemetery,Schroon River Road, Warrensburg.
