WARRENSBURG — Timothy Michael Baker, 61, of Warrensburg NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Timmy grew up in Warrensburg attending Warrensburg Central School. He bravely set off alone at the age of 16 to build a life for himself in TX.

He spent most of his adult life there, working in both the food and computer industry. His heart called him back to the area to spend his Golden Years in the Adirondacks that he loved so much.

Timmy loved spending time in nature and was happiest in the mountains, fishing or just enjoying the solitude. He lived his life on his own terms with no apologies to anyone, as one should. He will be missed by his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Vincent and Loretta Perez.

He is survived by his mother Dawn Juckett; sons: Timothy Baker and James Durham; his siblings: Diana Perez-Glass, Sharron (Keith) Henry, Stephen (Tara) Baker, Michael (Renee) Baker and Kelley Baker, as well as eight nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Timmy’s family from noon–1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m.

