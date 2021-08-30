June 24, 1939—Aug. 24, 2021

OXFORD – Timothy M. Turner, 82, died August 24, 2021, in his home. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Denise B. (Buckley) Turner of Oxford; children: Mary Turner of Hudson Falls, NY, and Brian Turner and his wife Erin of Albany, NY; brothers, John Turner of Marion, and Daniel Turner Sr. and his wife Sondra of Mooresville, NC; a sister, Jane Thomson and her husband Mark of Morrisonville, NY; grandchildren, Brendan, Hannah, and Ava Turner, all of Albany, NY; and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Edward Turner Jr.

He was born in Glens Falls, NY, son of the late Edward and Monica (McHenry) Turner, and lived in Queensbury, NY, and Hudson Falls, NY, before moving to Oxford in 1996. He graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1957 and attended Norwich University in Vermont. He served in the United States Army after attending college.

Mr. Turner was a mechanical engineer at Neles-Jamesbury in Shrewsbury for 40 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the American Legion. His passion was golf and he loved playing in past years nearly daily with his wife. He enjoyed working in his yard and working with his hands. He was skilled at working the land and improving his home. He loved his family above all and always looked forward to the Turner family get-togethers.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1st , at St. Roch’s Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be held at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rachel’s Table, 633 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.