Oct. 30, 1951—Jan. 26, 2023

WEVERTOWN — Timothy Joseph Fox, 71, left this world peacefully in his home Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 after a short but courageous battle with ALS. He was born Oct. 30, 1951 in San Francisco, CA to Charles and Shirley (Harnett) Fox. He attended St. Mary’s Grammar School in Dumont, NJ, Saint Joseph’s Regional High School in Montvale, NJ, and completed two years of college at Mt. Saint Mary’s in Emmitsburg, MD.

Tim had a passion for cooking and handy work. He spent years of his life in the restaurant business. He co-managed and cooked at the Fireplace Restaurant. He then ended his career at The Place Restaurant, bartending. Tim spent years in the roofing trade. He worked for Reliable Roofing and NYS Thruway as part of the Roofers Local 8 as a tinsmith.

Tim’s other passions included being an outdoorsman. He was an Eagle Scout and Scoutmaster for Troop 440 of Monroe, NY. He was an avid hiker and even became an Adirondack 46er. Tim enjoyed fly fishing and was a skilled fly tier. Tim found his home in the Adirondack’s enjoying all it has to offer including; camping, skiing, cutting lumber and lake life.

Tim was a collector of all things. He was a coin collector most of his life. He found great enjoyment in tinkering around outside. He was a resourceful man who could fix most things. Truly a “Jack of all Trades.”

Of all of the things Tim enjoyed, his greatest joy in life was being a grandfather. Tim loved sharing the passion of being outdoors and puttering with his grandsons: Jameson, Logen and Wyatt. He enjoyed teaching his grandson, Lincoln, how to use a hammer and how to be a respectful young man. He enjoyed reading books and teaching words to his granddaughter, Madisyn.

Timothy is survived by his siblings: Holly (John) Natirboff, Maureen (Frank) Pierson, and Dawn (Lyle) Garcia; children with Margaret Nichol: Patrick (Kelly) Fox, Jennifer (Jesus) Negron, and Brian Fox; stepchildren: Brian (Amanda Lynn) May, Serena May, Amanda May, Jessica May, and Milford Baker; nine grandchildren: William Fox, Emily Fox, Brianna Negron, Kayla Negron, Jameson May, Logen May, Wyatt May, Lincoln May and Madisyn McDermott. Tim is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A huge thank you to St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center and High Peaks Hospice for their unwavering care and support.

All charitable donations may be made to: St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205 and High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.