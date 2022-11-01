Aug. 19, 1971 - Oct. 28. 2022
Timothy J. McInerney, "Big Mac," 51, died peacefully on October 28, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.
Born August 19, 1971, in Cambridge, NY he was the son of Alma McInerney and the late William McInerney.
Tim graduated from Cambridge High School in 1990. He attended Paul Smith's College where he graduated in 1992. Following in his father's footsteps, he was employed at the New York State Canal Corporation.
Tim loved his family and was an excellent cook. If Tim was cooking for an occasion you always knew there would be leftovers with the abundance of food he made. He was a volunteer fireman and member of the Rod and Gun Club where he helped with many functions.
Left to cherish his memories are his mom, Alma McInerney; his brother, Daniel McInerney; his fiancee, Joanne Helwig; and her two children: Corey Helwig and Andrea Sokol; his children: Benjamin McInerney, Rachel McInerney, Adam McInerney, and Angie Dziewulski; as well as many grandchildren that always put a smile on his face.
He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
There will be a visitation for family and friends on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Cambridge, NY.
Memorials in his memory can be made to the David Nevins Fire Department or the Fish Creek Rod and Gun Club.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
