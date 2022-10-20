Dec. 23, 1946—Oct. 17, 2022

SCHROON LAKE — Timothy G. Beck, 75, passed away suddenly early Monday morning, Oct. 17, 2022, at his home with his loving wife at his side.

Tim was born Dec. 23, 1946, in Ticonderoga, NY, the son of the late LeRoy and Virginia (Bailey) Beck.

Tim was a graduate of Schroon Lake Central School and entered the U.S. Air Force where he served as SGT during the Vietnam War. Tim then joined the United States Army Reserve where he served for 22 years and was appointed to Command Sergeant Major, Jan. 1, 1986. He graduated Phi Kappa Phi from Central Missouri State University where he received his master’s degree.

Tim was employed at Otis Elevator Company as Vice President of Health and Safety at the World Headquarters until his retirement.

Tim loved Schroon Lake and shared his adventurous spirit for the outdoors like downhill skiing, hiking, camping and firmly making sure his children learned to waterski whether they wanted to or not!

He could be found playing golf anytime of the year, in any kind of weather, with his friends and family, and lived his life by his rules and wasn’t afraid to share his opinion. There was no stopping him!

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Karen (Butterworth) Beck; his children: Heidi, Samantha, Staci and David; his brother, Terry; and his sister, Bonnie; his grandchildren: Anthoni, Emily, Jasmine, Sierra, Hayden, Elaina, Maddy, Bella and Lila.

Tim requested that there be no services and that he be cremated, and his cremains be interred in the family lot in the Schroon Lake Community Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorials for Tim take the form of donations to Tunnels for Towers or other organizations that assist veterans or children.

