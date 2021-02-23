GREENWICH—Timothy Flatley, 75, of Greenwich, NY, passed away on February 21, 2021, at Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Troy, NY, where he had been living for the last few years.
Tim is survived by his brother, Edward Flatley (Dorothy) of San Jose, CA; his sisters: Jane Garstang (Harold) of Leesburg, FL, Leona Read (Peter) of Greenwich, NY, and Maura Flatley (Daniel Zlatin) of Nepean, Ontario, Canada. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Anna Mary (Bell) Flatley and his brother John Flatley.
No services are being planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
