Timothy David Pridell
0 entries

Timothy David Pridell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy David Pridell

Sept. 9, 1964 — April 19, 2020

LOWVILLE/QUEENSBURY — Timothy David Pridell, 55, formerly of East Road, Lowville, passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief stay due to viral pneumonia and liver complications.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis County General Hospital Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367.

He is survived by two sons, Timothy D. Pridell Jr. and his four children, Hailey, Devon, Kade, and Kenzie, of Fairfax, Missouri, and Timothy S. Pridell of Fargo, North Dakota; his siblings, Fred L. Pridell Jr. of Watertown and his children Dustin Pridell (Megan); a great nephew, Orion; a great niece, Nora; and Heidi Rivera (Justin), Ronald K. and Connie Pridell of Lowville and their children, Tyler of El Paso, Texas, Rachel of Jordan, New York and Shawn of Lowville; Dennis and Valerie Pridell of Lowville and their two sons, Chandler and Noah; Tracy Beaman and her companion Mark of Frankfort; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by a very special friend, Laurie Carr of Queensbury. He is predeceased by his parents.

Tim was born on Sept. 9, 1964 in Carthage, New York, a son of the late Fred L. and Diane E. David Pridell.

He attended Lowville Academy and worked for various businesses throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed carving wooden canes, traveling with his friend, Laurie and spending time with his family and friends. Tim would often entertain those in his company with his storytelling and his comical sense of humor.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Pridell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News