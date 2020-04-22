Timothy David Pridell

He is survived by two sons, Timothy D. Pridell Jr. and his four children, Hailey, Devon, Kade, and Kenzie, of Fairfax, Missouri, and Timothy S. Pridell of Fargo, North Dakota; his siblings, Fred L. Pridell Jr. of Watertown and his children Dustin Pridell (Megan); a great nephew, Orion; a great niece, Nora; and Heidi Rivera (Justin), Ronald K. and Connie Pridell of Lowville and their children, Tyler of El Paso, Texas, Rachel of Jordan, New York and Shawn of Lowville; Dennis and Valerie Pridell of Lowville and their two sons, Chandler and Noah; Tracy Beaman and her companion Mark of Frankfort; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by a very special friend, Laurie Carr of Queensbury. He is predeceased by his parents.