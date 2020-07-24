July 8, 1966 — July 22, 2020

CORINTH — Timothy D. Montena Jr., 54, of Dayton Drive, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born on July 8, 1966 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of Timothy Montena Sr. of Corinth and the late Elizabeth “Betty” Montena.

Tim graduated from Corinth High School in 1985.

He was first employed at Saratoga Hospital and then worked at Continental Insurance for a year, before working as a machine technician at Seeley’s Office Systems in Glens Falls.

In 1988, Tim was severely injured at a concert, which affected him for the remainder of his life. Tim worked hard to overcome his limitations, and along with his family, enjoyed living an active life.

He traveled with his family to many NASCAR races, football games (especially the Pittsburgh Steelers), spent several winters in Tarpon Springs, Florida and went to the Daytona 500 several years. He also enjoyed playing the drums, a variety of music, going to concerts, and loved his cat, little man “Spicoli”. He also enjoyed his Ham Radio and made friends worldwide.