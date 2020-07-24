July 8, 1966 — July 22, 2020
CORINTH — Timothy D. Montena Jr., 54, of Dayton Drive, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.
Born on July 8, 1966 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of Timothy Montena Sr. of Corinth and the late Elizabeth “Betty” Montena.
Tim graduated from Corinth High School in 1985.
He was first employed at Saratoga Hospital and then worked at Continental Insurance for a year, before working as a machine technician at Seeley’s Office Systems in Glens Falls.
In 1988, Tim was severely injured at a concert, which affected him for the remainder of his life. Tim worked hard to overcome his limitations, and along with his family, enjoyed living an active life.
He traveled with his family to many NASCAR races, football games (especially the Pittsburgh Steelers), spent several winters in Tarpon Springs, Florida and went to the Daytona 500 several years. He also enjoyed playing the drums, a variety of music, going to concerts, and loved his cat, little man “Spicoli”. He also enjoyed his Ham Radio and made friends worldwide.
Besides his mom, he was also predeceased by his uncle, George Montena Jr. and his aunt, Patricia Whipple.
Survivors besides his father, Timothy Montena Sr. (Sylvia Eggleston) of Corinth, include five cousins, Dale Baldwin of Hadley, George Montena III (Stacy Morris) of Schuylerville, John Thomas Cummings (Laurie) of Georgia, Ron Baldwin (Kelly) of Queensbury, and Aaron Montena (Barb) of Saratoga Springs; several great-nieces and great-nephews; two aunts, Mary Lou Montena of Corinth and Kathy Fania of Alabama; and one uncle, John Whipple of Hadley.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Social distancing is required and the New York State Department of Health requires that anyone who enters the funeral home during visitations or services must wear a mask.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Tim during his illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis/The Buoniconti Fund, at themiamiproject.org.
