Aug. 2, 1957 — Jan. 2, 2020
MOREAU — Timothy C. Merrill, 62, of Moreau, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 2, 1957, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Theodore and Viola (Nicolai) Merrill.
Tim was a 1975 graduate of Hudson Falls High School where he was a varsity athlete on the football and track & field teams. After high school, he attended Adirondack Community College.
On May 6, 1989, Tim married the love of his life and best friend, Christine Bergeron, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.
Tim was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. He was owner and operator of Asset Strategies, specializing in benefits and retirement planning for individuals and businesses. Known for his entrepreneurship and extreme optimism, Tim became founder, president, and creative designer of b posi+ive ware LLC, featuring a line of sportswear, and created the trademark “On the seventh day . . . . . He skied”.
From an early age, Tim developed his God-given talent as an accomplished lead guitarist and songwriter, copywriting more than 100 songs. His passion for music led him to countless performances on stages in Southern California, Austin, Texas, and all over the Northeast. His proudest musical achievement occurred last March in Brooklyn while he was recovering from cancer treatment. He was approached by Grammy award winning producer, Yaron Fuchs, resulting in the production of a record of his original rock music titled, Temptation Dance.
As a young adult, he held his public vessels license, piloting tour boats on Lake George, and worked as a parasail operator. Tim was an expert alpine skier, and loved spending his summers on his boat and camping on the lake with his wife, family and friends. Some of his other favorite past times included backyard campfires and entertaining others at his home with a fireworks display.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ted Merrill. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Christine Bergeron Merrill of Moreau; his sister, Beth Merrill of Norwalk, Connecticut; his brother, Patrick Merrill (Cathy) of South Glens Falls; his beloved nieces and nephews, Suzanne, Lisa, Tedd, Doug, Chas, Tony and Chelsea; his Aunt Olga Nicolai; several cousins; his sister-in-law, Karen Merrill of Long Valley, New Jersey; and his beloved cats, Misty and Bobcat.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls with the Rev. Thomas Morrette officiating.
The Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Tim may be made to the Open Door Soup Kitchen, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York 12801.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
