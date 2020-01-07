Aug. 2, 1957 — Jan. 2, 2020

MOREAU — Timothy C. Merrill, 62, of Moreau, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born Aug. 2, 1957, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Theodore and Viola (Nicolai) Merrill.

Tim was a 1975 graduate of Hudson Falls High School where he was a varsity athlete on the football and track & field teams. After high school, he attended Adirondack Community College.

On May 6, 1989, Tim married the love of his life and best friend, Christine Bergeron, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

Tim was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. He was owner and operator of Asset Strategies, specializing in benefits and retirement planning for individuals and businesses. Known for his entrepreneurship and extreme optimism, Tim became founder, president, and creative designer of b posi+ive ware LLC, featuring a line of sportswear, and created the trademark “On the seventh day . . . . . He skied”.

