April 2, 1964—June 9, 2023

HADLEY — Timothy Andrew Kuebler, 59, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on April 2, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Richard and Kay (Gallup) Kuebler.

Tim was a free spirit who challenged boundaries and created his own path. He worked as a chef in his younger years, as a landscaper, and later as a steel worker, enjoying the fearless thrill of walking beams high in the air.

In 1994, Tim was in a car accident that resulted in quadriplegia. He learned to navigate life from his wheelchair, initially going to the gym to try to regain strength. When trips to the gym became too challenging, he worked on improving his strength at home, tried to make the best of things and enjoyed the company of family and friends.

His greatest treasures were his children and grandchildren. He was looking forward to attending his oldest granddaughter’s high school graduation later this month. He spent countless hours with his daughter and her family, and cherished the time spent with his son and grandson. Being loved and cared for was what meant the most to him.

Favorite childhood memories include family trips to FL, NC and VA; waterskiing on the Sacandaga; the “bowling alley experience,” which consisted of Tim nearly shot-putting the bowling ball down the alley while onlookers watched — in awe — as it bounced all the way to the pins; and ski trips to Gore Mountain where he fearlessly tackled the black diamond trails, unconcerned about the level of skill it required to reach the bottom of the mountain. Somehow, he always made it.

Tim had a minimalist approach to camping (preferring tents and sleeping bags, the opposite of “glamping”) and enjoyed gathering around a campfire with his family and close friends. He loved being near water — fishing, swimming and “jamming out” to classic rock.

Some of his favorite times were spent grilling at home or at parks where he would join his grandchildren in a game of baseball; he wasn’t able to bat, but he was a great pitcher! Tim looked forward to the day when he could live in a house on his own mountaintop property.

Besides his parents, Tim was predeceased by his nephew, Nicholas Mosca.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: Eric (Jennifer) Kuebler, and Michelle (George) Mosca; his children: Nathan Profitko and Kayla Kuebler; his grandchildren: Tori Pritchard, Max, Amelia and Isabella Hugo, and Ronan Profitko; his niece, Cady Kuebler; his nephews: Connor Kuebler, and Jovanni and Carlos Mosca; his extended family, and special friends: George LaRock, Joey Vajda and Sarah Sears.

Tim’s family would like to thank the staff at the Glens Falls Hospital for the care they provided during his final days.

There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service and Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Tim’s memory can be made to Angel Names Association (ANA), PO Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.