HUDSON FALLS — Tiffany L. (Nash) Ross, 40, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by her loved ones, after a courageous battle with stage 4 lung cancer, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

Tiffany attended Hudson Falls High School and then went on to receive her PCA Certificate through Fort Hudson Nursing Home, where she continued her career as a PCA. She really enjoyed working in the nursing field.

On December 27, 2017, Tiffany married John Ross, III in her mother’s home, officiated by her sister, Tamika and surrounded by family.

Family was Tiffany’s world. She was a great mother who took wonderful care of her autistic son, Charles. Tiffany was very social and always loved having company, especially family. She also enjoyed the outdoors, where she spent a lot of time camping and fishing.

Tiffany was also a very talented crafter who turned her extra bedroom into a craft room. She helped her son start his own business making personalized stickers. Tiffany also enjoyed teaching her nieces how to crochet.

Tiffany was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Leon Nash; her step-grandfather, Raymond Young; her aunt, Brandy Nash; and her cousin, Ashley Nash.

Tiffany is survived by her mother, Cassie Nash; her husband, John Ross, III; two sons: Charles Nash and Joe Charland; her step-son, Andrew Ross; her grandmother, Gloria Young; her two sisters: Tamika Casey and Kelliann (Cody) Rogers; her nieces and nephews: Hailie and Kassandra Casey, Rebecca Charland, Maddison Baker and Dakota Nash; her two uncles: Leon (Tammy) Nash, II and Ervin (Billie) Nash; and her best friend, who was like a sister to her, Melissa (William) Beadleson; her brothers-in-law: Robert Ross, Larry Ross, George (Heather) Siacca; and her sisters-in-law: Mickie Alexander and Sharla (Ron) Szymaszek.

Friends may call on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

The family suggests that any form of donations be made for her son to Cash App $cassiefortiffany or Venmo @cassie -nash-2.

The family extends a very special thank you to the CR Wood Cancer Center, Dr. Mason and his nurse, Barb and Albany Medical Center neurological ICU’s staff.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.