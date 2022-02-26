Tia Marie McFarland

July 11, 1983—Feb. 17, 2022

CULLOWHEE, NC — Tia Marie McFarland was born the toughest, kindest, and youngest of the four Rivers girls on July 11, 1983 in Bennington, VT. She died as the result of an accident near her home in Cullowhee, NC on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Tia grew up in Shushan, NY, the daughter of Audie Rivers of Shushan and Cynthia (Jay) Rivers of Fort Edward. Growing up, Tia would often be found laughing, playing basketball, and chasing around her older sisters.

She graduated in 2002 from Salem Washington Academy where she met the love of her life and her future husband, Jason McFarland. Tia and Jason moved to North Carolina to find their way, each starting their own businesses. The two married on June 19, 2013 and have three children: Everett (14), Evelyn (6), and Hazel (1½) McFarland. Tia was indeed a kind and selfless soul, acting as a surrogate to allow close friends to realize their dream of having a child.

In 2021, as a testament to her resolve and how she valued education, Tia graduated from Western Carolina University with a degree in early childhood education. Most recently, Tia was transitioning her time to focus more on building and supporting McFarland Landscapes & Grading. She was looking forward to having more time to spend with her children, whom she loved with her entire being. Every day she was giving and wonderful and she will be forever missed.

Tia is survived by her adoring husband; three children; her parents; three sisters: Tanya Rivers (Eric Payne) of Silver City, NM, Toni Rivers (Scott King) of Eagle Bridge, NY, and Tabitha Schadwill (John) of Queensbury, NY; her father and mother-in-law Dave and Helen McFarland of Salem; many nieces, nephews; and a large and loving extended family.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from noon-2 p.m. at the Shushan United Presbyterian Church, 730 County Route 64, Shushan with a service beginning at 2 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.

A gathering to celebrate Tia’s life will be held following the service at the Salem Fire Department, 53 South Main St., Salem.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.