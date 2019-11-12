July 26, 1943 — Nov. 10, 2019
SCHUYLERVILLE — Thomas Wilbur, a 46 year resident of Schuylerville, and most recently of Greenwich, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
Born July 26, 1943 in Oneonta, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Sarah Jane Boyd Wilbur.
Thomas retired from Saratoga Springs High School where he taught earth science. He enjoyed bowling, golf, tennis, squash, and baseball. He was a member of the Battenkill Country Club and had been an active member of Old Saratoga Reformed Church. He was a collector of art, glass and dragons. For the past 2 years he was cared for by his 34 Burgoyne Street family (caregivers).
In addition to his parents and sister, Helen Mar Cantwell, he was predeceased by his wife, Sue Kilpatrick Wilbur on March 25, 2019.
Survivors include his daughter, Amberlyn Deyoe (John Jr.) of Saratoga Springs; son, Morgan Reed Wilbur (Patty) of Crawfordville, Florida; and two grandchildren, Holly Farrell Deyoe and Ajay Thomas Deyoe.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Old Saratoga Reformed Church, 48 Pearl St., Schuylerville, with the Rev. Joyce deVelder, officiating.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.
Burial will be held privately in Woodlands Cemetery, Cambridge.
Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the General Schuyler Emergency Squad or the Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
