Thomas W. Drane

March 2, 1949 – March 31, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Tom Drane, age 73, of Warrensburg, NY, passed away March 31, 2022 after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom came into this world on March 2, 1949. After growing up in Syracuse, he met and married the love of his life, Christine Zens, and they settled and raised their family in Liverpool.

He proudly served on the Syracuse Fire Department for 24 years, where he was a founding member of the CNY Burn Treatment Center Committee. He also owned the Emerald Isle and the Baker’s Mill Bar and Restaurant, also owned several small businesses, including rental properties. Upon retirement, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by permanently moving to “camp” in 2001, to “clock in” monitoring the river. He loved the view out his window and from his front yard.

Tom had quite the sense of humor and was adored by his grandkids, producing many squeals of delight over the years from well-loved tickle fests.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Dave Drane.

He is survived by his wife Chris; son Tom (Teresa) Drane; daughter Tracy (Brian) Sheridan; grandchildren: Jordan, Jenna and Dylan Drane, Jamie and Tommy Sheridan, Chelsy (Klint) Spiller and Cory (Laurel) Lueth; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah, Zeke, Violet and Lowell; sister Sue (Scott) Slocum; sister-in-law Carol Salvaterra.

Donations can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 and C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

Friends may call on Tom’s family from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A service to Celebrate Tom’s Life will be conducted at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in St. Cecelia’s Cemetery, Warrensburg.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.