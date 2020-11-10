Thomas Vincent Flanagan

Born in Albany, NY on August 10, 1931 he was the son of the late Thomas V. Flanagan and Justina Sullivan Flanagan. He attended St. Teresa of Avila and graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1949. He graduated from Manhattan College in 1953 where he was Secretary of the Athletic Association as well as Manager of Track and Cross Country Teams. After receiving his post-graduate degree from New York Medical School in 1958, he performed his Residency at Albany Medical Center and went on to serve as a Naval Officer Physician on the USS Haven in Long Beach, CA from 1966 to 1968. He then settled here in Queensbury as one of the last original members of Warren Anesthesia and an attending physician at Glens Falls Hospital.