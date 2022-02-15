July 10, 1930—Feb. 11, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Thomas Vaughn Newton, 91, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully Friday morning, February 11, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on July 10, 1930 in Salamanca, NY, he was the son of the late Benjamin Charles and Bertha Catharine (Hohmann) Newton.

Thomas grew up in Salamanca and was a graduate of Salamanca High School. He enrolled at Cornell University for his undergraduate work, graduating in 1952, and went on to work on his master’s studies at SUNY Plattsburgh, University at Albany, Alfred University, Buffalo State University, Pennsylvania State University and the University of Vermont. While studying at Cornell University, he met his future wife, Barbara Story, they were united in marriage on December 27, 1954 at the North Argyle Presbyterian Church. Thomas was a United States Army veteran and served his country during the Korean War.

Early in his career, Thomas worked on the family farm. He later taught Agriculture Education at West Valley Central Schools, Hudson Falls Central Schools and then at the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES, where he retired in 1988 after 35 years of service.

Thomas was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson Falls, where he served as a trustee, volunteered on many church committees, and taught Sunday School. He was a member of the National Association of Agricultural Educators, NYSUT, NEA and the Cattaraugus Lodge 239 Free and Accepted Masons.

Thomas was proud to serve as a tour guide at Grant’s Cottage in Wilton and was a charter member of the German-American Society of the Adirondacks. He was very fond of traveling in his retirement, enjoying several trips to Europe, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Alaska and much of the United States.

Affectionately known as O’pa to his grandchildren, he was a dedicated and devoted supporter in attending any and all of their sports, music and educational events and accomplishments from pre-school right on thru the years.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his infant brother, Benjamin Charles Newton, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Newton of Hudson Falls; his children: Catherine Newton-Quinn and her husband, Sean of Burlington, VT, Thomas V. Newton, Jr. and his wife, Suzanne of Lake George, and Karl F. Newton and his wife, Suzanne of Ballston Spa; his grandchildren: Caroline Quinn of Burlington, VT, Connor Quinn of Portland, OR, Benjamin (Raye) Newton of North Adams, MA, Eric Newton of Boston, MA and Second Lieutenant Kyle Newton USA, Clarksville, TN; and several nieces, nephews; grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

Friends may call on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 5 River Street in Hudson Falls. Masks are required for funeral attendees.

Burial will be in the spring at Moss Street Cemetery on state Route 4, Kingsbury.

Donations in Thomas’ name may be made to the Hudson Falls First Presbyterian Church, 5 River Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Thomas Coppens, Dr. Christopher Mason and the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital Tower 2 for their wonderful care and attention.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.