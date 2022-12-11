Dec. 17, 1953—Dec. 8, 2022

TICONDEROGA — Thomas V. Valenti, 68, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Albany, Dec. 17, 1953, he was the son of the late Joseph Valenti and Lena (Petrella) Valenti.

He was a graduate of Columbia High School of East Greenbush and Hudson Valley Community College. He lived and worked in the Capital District for many years.

He married his wife Diane on May 19, 1985. He and his wife moved to Ticonderoga in August of 1986, when they purchased the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home. Shortly after, they welcomed their daughter Vanessa who was born in 1986 and their son, Thomas, Jr. in 1990.

Tom spent his free time with family and friends boating on Lake George, playing golf, skiing, shopping, gardening, bird hunting with his springers and taking walks with his family dog, Addison. He shared his passion for cooking and entertaining with those he loved.

He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga and proud member of the local community, where he built many friendships. He was kind, generous and dedicated his life to his business, wife and kids.

He was pre-eceased by his mother, Lena Valenti in 2009 and his father, Joseph Valenti in 1980. He was also predeceased by his brother, Vincent J. Valenti, his sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and John DiBlasi, and his sister, Lisa Valenti.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Diane R. (Lupoli) Valenti; two children, Vanessa Valenti Cristo and her husband Joey; and Thomas Valenti, Jr. and his girlfriend Morgan Fallati; his nephew, Todd J. Valenti and his wife Ericka and their son, Vincent; and several other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by several brothers- and sisters-in-law; cousins, and many good friends.

Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Tom’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s School, 22 Father Jogues Place, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com