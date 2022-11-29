June 13, 1938—Nov. 26, 2022

ARGYLE — Thomas “Tuck” Tefft, 84, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. Tuck acquired his nickname at the age of 5 and carried it through his whole life. In his later years, his friends referred to him as “The Legend.”

Born June 13, 1938 in Fort Edward, NY, he was the son of the late Bert and Dorothy (Todd) Tefft. Tuck graduated from Argyle Central School, Class of 1956. He then attended Ithaca College, the University of Miami, and earned a business degree from the Albany College of Business.

Tuck was employed as a chef in the Lake George area for many years at The Red Wheel Restaurant, Lucille’s and the Ramada Inn. He also worked at Biscuits Bakery with his son Ron, as well as the Fort Miller Company for over 20 years.

Tuck was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, working with his Airedale terrier dogs and his Belgian draft horses. Most of all, Tuck loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandsons Ryan, Corey and Aaron wrestle, his son Rob coach and his granddaughter Lauren play basketball, as well as watching his grandsons Derek and Jordan play hockey.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Ronald Tefft (Wendy), Rob Tefft (Melissa), Lisa Barber (Richard), and Tom Tefft Jr., (Nikki), his beloved grandchildren; Jordan, Derek, Ashley, Emily, Elizabeth (Bruce), Lauren, Ryan (Teresa), Corey, and Aaron (Caitlyn), his great-grandchildren; Wyatt, Karsyn, and Sloane, and his cousins, ‘The Todds,” Shirley, Judy, Nancy, and Eddie.

At Tuck’s request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

Memorial donations in Tuck’s name can be made to the Argyle Emergency Squad, 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809.