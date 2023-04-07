April 18, 1955—April 4, 2023

THURMAN — Thomas “Tommy” M. Higgins, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2023 in his beloved home.

He was born on April 18, 1955 to the late Margaret Higgins and Robert “Buff” Higgins of Long Island. Tommy loved spending time woodworking and refurbishing furniture at his home in the mountains. Some of the best times were the Pumpkin parties at his house and the annual family Pizza Party he organized at Capri in Lake George. Thomas’ greatest accomplishment was raising his daughters and the hunting cabin he turned into a home.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, John Higgins.

Tommy leaves behind his daughters: Courtney (Eric Triola) and Chelsea Higgins; his grandchildren: Terry Ide, Cecelia Ide, and Declan Triola; his sisters: Teri Hammond (Tim Shuler), and Peggy Quintal; brothers: Bobby (Tanis) Higgins, and Bill Fitzgerald; nieces: Melissa (Tim) Rasmussen, and Marissa (Dakota) Brinkman; nephews: JP (Brittany) Quintal, Joey (Francine) Quintal, Ryan (Victoria) Hammond, and Doug Higgins; his sister-in-law, Doreen Higgins; his beloved cats: Walter and Lemon; and great-nieces and nephew. He also leaves behind a special family friend, Joel, who was always there for him and his family.

It was Tommy’s wish that no services be held. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.