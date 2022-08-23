1947—2022

AVON PARK, FL/HUDSON FALLS — Thomas “Tommy” B. Churchill, Sr., 75, passed away peacefully at home in Avon Park, FL. He was formerly from Hudson Falls and Hebron, NY.

Born June 26, 1947, he was the youngest of five children of the late Glen H. and Helen (Bailey) Churchill, Sr. Growing up on the family far in East Hartford, NY, Tommy attended Hartford Central School but earned his GED while in the service. He was drafted into the US Army in 1970 and spent two years stationed in Germany. Later, he joined the US Army National Guard for 35 years, retiring as Staff Sergeant.

Tommy was a Granville School Bus Driver and later worked for NYS DOT, Hudson Falls, for 27 years. He was a member of West Hebron Fire Company.

After retiring, his passion was selling fruits and veggies and chatting with everyone at his stands in Hudson Falls and Fort Ann. He was always willing to give a helping hand.

Tom moved to Florida where he enjoyed the sunshine and warmth.

Predeceased by his parents, sisters: Jen Getty and brothers-in-law: Ralph Getty, Nelson M. Rist.

Survived by sons: Thomas B. Churchill, Jr. (Allene) and Daniel N. Churchill; brother Glen H. Churchill, Jr. (Betty); children: Glenn Ward and Melissa McDonald; sisters: Barbara Rist Liebig (Bob); children: Raymond Rist, Stephen Rist, Russell Rist and Mark Rist; Mary Benoit (Bill); and children: Susanne Benoit and Emily Hudson, Robert Getty, Margaret Keyes and David Getty. An aunt, great-nieces, great-nephews cousins and friends.

Graveside services on September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Morning Side Cemetery, Hartford, NY followed a reception at the Hartford Volunteer Firehouse, Route 40 and 149. All are invited.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Fire Department or EMS.

Arrangements made by Glenn Ward, Cannon Funeral Home.

Online guestbook at www.cannonfuneral.com.