Thomas "Tom" W. Wallace, Jr.

Feb. 1, 1952 - April 19, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Thomas "Tom" W. Wallace, Jr., 70, of Main Street, passed away on April 19, 2022 at his home.

Born on Feb. 1, 1952 in Taylor, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Echo (Munion) Wallace, Sr. The family resided in Old Forge, PA until Tom was five years old when the family relocated to Enfield, CT.

Tom graduated from Enfield High School and continued his studies at the University of Connecticut. After receiving his bachelor's degree from UConn, Tom began his career in finance. He was accepted into the Career Training Program with Continental Insurance Company. Through the years, Tom held various management positions with Continental, relocating many times within the Northeast Region of the United States. In 1994, Tom held the position of Territorial Director, Vice President Northeast Region located in Glens Falls, NY, and when Continental was taken over by CNA Insurance Company, Tom continued his insurance career, joining Merchant's Insurance Group in 1995. He retired from Merchant's in 2009 as Assistant Vice President, Manager of the Hudson Valley Region.

Tom always had a soft spot in his heart for UConn Huskies and watching them play any college basketball team. He also enjoyed getting out on the golf course and swinging his clubs.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Alex Dubois.

Survivors include his two daughters: Jamie DiLaurenzio and Stephanie DiLaurenzio, both of Queensbury; two grandchildren: Meghan Burns and Christopher Burns; his sister, Monica Dubois of FL; the mom of his children and first wife, Nancy DiLaurenzio; his former wife, Joanne Wallace; his stepdaughter, Kristen Steinnerd; and many nieces and nephews, including: Jennifer Ruel and Tracey Kane.

Service will be private.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to The Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.