July 14, 1939—Nov. 24, 2021

QUEENSBURY, NY — Thomas “Tom” Roger Tilley, 82, passed away suddenly on Wednesday November 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 14, 1939 in Moriah, New York, the son of the late Thomas and Cora Tilley.

Tom attended Moriah High School and in his younger years enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, brother Ray, and childhood friends. He enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for six years, including the Naval Reserves. He was a long-time member of the Glens Falls Elks Lodge #81 and Bay Meadows Country Club.

Tom was known for his exemplary work ethic, loyalty, and dedication to his employers. He started his 28-year career at the Coca-Cola Company in South Glens Falls, beginning as a driver/salesman then promoted to Supervisor, a position he held for 10 years. He then transitioned to a career as General Manager of Russo Brothers Distributing, Canada Dry in Queensbury. He then realized his dream of owning his own business, Tilley & Tessie’s News and Sub Shop, with his lifelong friend and coworker James Tessino. From 1997 to 2007, he owned and operated Tilley’s Night Club with his son Corey Tilley. Tom was especially proud of and enjoyed hosting a weekly outing at the club for the physically and mentally handicapped community. He retired in 2007 to enjoy his lifelong hobbies of hunting, fishing, and golfing with his friends from the Elks Lodge.

Thomas is predeceased by his daughter, Tracy Lee Tilley; his parents; his brother, Raymond Tilley with whom he shared an especially close bond; and his sisters: Shirley Trombley, Arlene Pepper, and Barbara Trombley.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Pepper Tilley; his children: Roger Scott Tilley, Caren (Frank) Crocilla, Lynne (Jack) Rawson, Charles Patrick Tilley, and Corey Thomas Tilley. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Frank Crocilla and his fiancée Jenna Mazza, Nicholas Crocilla, and Brooke (Matthew) Servello. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tom’s lifelong friends Bob Boothby, Wayne and Joanna Carlton, and Thomas (Oscar) Whitman shared many laughs and great times through the years.

Tom had a big heart, great sense of humor, and loved being surrounded by family and friends. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments and appreciated family gatherings. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at his home in Fort Ann three-wheeling, fishing, and exploring in the woods. As the children matured, he relished attending their soccer games, birthday parties, and graduations. Tom also loved his many pets, especially his Black Labrador Retriever, Brandy, and his various hunting dogs.

At the request of the family there will be no calling hours. A mass will be held Tuesday Nov. 30, 11 a.m., at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Port Henry. Burial will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Moriah. A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

