Jan 8, 1935—Dec. 18, 2020
MANASSAS, VA—Thomas (Tom) LeRoy Loren of Manassas, VA formerly of South Glens Falls and Cambridge passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2020 with his wife of 61 years, Mary Rooney Loren by his bedside. Tom was born in Cambridge on January 8, 1935 at 7:42 p.m. to Erma Lillian Montgomery Loren and James LeRoy Loren. (Elvis Presley was born at 4:35 a.m.)
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his eldest daughter, Mary-Teresa Loren Reffue on February 23, 2017 and his son-in-law Ben Gregory Binghay on December 18, 2016.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary; daughters; Aileen (Leonard) Zuriff; Susan Binghay; and grandsons: Thomas D. Reffue and Liam A. Binghay.
Tom was a graduate of Cambridge Central School Class of 1954 where he was known as Gam and for his love of cars and speed behind the wheel. He kept the love of cars of all shapes and sizes throughout his life which lead to one of his most enjoyable pastimes, attending Antique Car shows and the restoration of a 1929 Model A Ford Fordor, with the great help of dear friends Gail and Jim Barody.
In April 1958, while serving in the Army and stationed at Fort Meade, MD he met the love of his life, Mary Rooney, an Irish immigrant, on a blind date and they were married by the Rev Paul K. Lynch in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cambridge on August 22, 1959.
In October of 1962 they moved to South Glens Falls and lived in that area until August 2000 when they moved to Manassas, VA.
Tom worked for R.G. Landry Business Machines, Glencraft Printing and Rist-Frost Consulting Engineers from 1969 until his retirment on June 12, 1990.
He was a past member of the Glens Falls Ancient Order of Hibernians and was Hibernian of the Year in 1977. He represented the Chapter at their 1978 National Convention held in Killarney, Ireland.
He was a member since 2000 of the Bull Run Region Antique Automobile Club of America, Manassas, VA. A thirty-five year member of the Model A Restorers Club and past member of the Adirondack “A’s” and Cooper’s Cave Car Clubs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark St., Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 or MDA.org – Donate.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, Virginia and may be viewed on https://youtu.be/iLA1oyBbjYM Interment will be private.
A full obituary may be viewed at: www.pierceFH.com
