Jan 8, 1935—Dec. 18, 2020

MANASSAS, VA—Thomas (Tom) LeRoy Loren of Manassas, VA formerly of South Glens Falls and Cambridge passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2020 with his wife of 61 years, Mary Rooney Loren by his bedside. Tom was born in Cambridge on January 8, 1935 at 7:42 p.m. to Erma Lillian Montgomery Loren and James LeRoy Loren. (Elvis Presley was born at 4:35 a.m.)

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his eldest daughter, Mary-Teresa Loren Reffue on February 23, 2017 and his son-in-law Ben Gregory Binghay on December 18, 2016.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary; daughters; Aileen (Leonard) Zuriff; Susan Binghay; and grandsons: Thomas D. Reffue and Liam A. Binghay.

Tom was a graduate of Cambridge Central School Class of 1954 where he was known as Gam and for his love of cars and speed behind the wheel. He kept the love of cars of all shapes and sizes throughout his life which lead to one of his most enjoyable pastimes, attending Antique Car shows and the restoration of a 1929 Model A Ford Fordor, with the great help of dear friends Gail and Jim Barody.