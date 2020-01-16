April 10, 1953 — Jan. 11, 2020

KINGSBURY — Thomas “Tom” F. Story, 66, of County Route 43, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Born on April 10, 1953, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Frederick and I. Eileen (McDougal) Story.

Tom graduated from Hartford High School and continued his education at Adirondack Community College, working toward his degree in education.

On Oct. 9, 2010, he married Deborah Sawtell in Schuylerville.

Tom worked as a dairy farmer on the family farm and part time at the Fort Edward Post Office. He then became a full time Rural Letter Carrier in Hudson Falls. Altogether, Tom spent 35 years in the Postal Service, before retiring in 2008.

He was active in New York State 4-H Shooting sports. Tom was a nationally certified instructor in archery, muzzle loading, living history and rifle. This fulfilled Tom’s desire to teach children, something that was his lifelong dream.

He was twice Past Master of the Hershel-Argyle Masonic Lodge #508 Free and Accepted Masons, a member of the Hudson Falls Fish and Game Club and a lifetime member of the NRA.

