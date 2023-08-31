March 14, 1928—Aug. 28, 2023

LONG LAKE—Thomas Taylor Bissell, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Endion his home in Long Lake, NY.

Born on March 14, 1928 in Charleston, SC, he was a graduate of Loomis School, and Cornell University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Education. He was in advanced ROTC, graduating as a second Lieutenant. He immediately attended artillery school, and entered active duty in1951.

Tom served in the Korean War and was assigned to Battery C, 143rd Field Artillery Battalion of the 40th Division. This was a 105 mm howitzer outfit. He was immediately assigned as a forward observer with the infantry on a steep hill overlooking the ruins of the Town of Kumsong where he spent about a month and gained great admiration for the American infantry. He was named Executive Officer of Battery C for most the rest of his one-year tour in Korea. Tom was awarded the Bronze Star; Korean Campaign Medal with three campaign stars; UN Medal; and Korean Presidential Unit Citation; he was released from the Army in March 1953. He was very proud of the U.S Army.

On August 31, 1968 Tom married Jane Anne Goostray of Cambridge, MA, and from this union two sons were born, Thomas Taylor Bissell, Jr. and Timothy Haworth Bissell. Tom and Jane traveled extensively, including Europe, Mexico, and Egypt.

Tom taught at Newcomb Central School for 26 years and retired in 1985. Tom took great pride in being a lifelong resident of Long Lake and he looked upon the entire community as an extended family.

Tom spent six years as an EMT on the Long Lake Rescue Squad and served as a member of the Long Lake Central School Board for seven years.

Tom served as a Long Lake Town Councilman and Long Lake Town Supervisor. Some of his accomplishments as Town Supervisor include garnering approval for building the present Medical Center building; preserving the historic steamship, “Buttercup”; building the Long Lake Archives, and the Long Lake Transfer Station. He was a distinguished member of the Long Lake Historical Society and published many articles about the history of Long Lake.

Tom served in the American Legion Post #650 and was a guest speaker for the Memorial Day service many times.

Tom drifted into developing land, a pursuit for over 40 years. He was known for speaking his mind about local land regulation. He enjoyed buying tracts of land around Long Lake, building roads, which he found pleasurable, but not as much as he enjoyed leaf blowing and cleaning up the pine needles at Endion.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, “James” Talbot Bissell and Alice (Middletown) Williams; his brother, Talbot Bissell; his son, Timothy Howarth Bissell; and his wife, Jane (Goostray) Bissell.

Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Taylor Bissell, Jr. and Tommy’s long-time companion, Christine Campeau; his nieces: Marion Bissell Ober and Alice Bissell; his sister-in-law, Margaret Goostray; and his beloved cat, Lila.

He leaves behind a life well-lived and was truly a Long Lake legend. Tom lived a full and long-storied life filled with friends and he truly made an impact on everyone who crossed his path.

Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at St. Henry’s Parish Center followed by graveside service.

There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Long Lake Diner.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom’s memory may be directed to the Long Lake Rescue Squad, PO Box 415, Long Lake, NY 12847.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.