Dec. 12, 1954—Nov. 11, 2021
VERO BEACH, FL — Thomas “Snappy” Dresser, 66, passed unexpectedly Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his home in Vero Beach.
Born December 12, 1954 to the late William and Eleanor Dresser. Graduate of Kinnelon High School, he later attended Adirondack Community College for his Associate’s Degree in Business.
He had a long career with Kamyr and Kamtech later to become Ahlstrom as a Project Manager and often moved from state to state following the next exciting venture.
He loved nothing more than a good round of golf and enjoying music. He played several instruments, playing in many bands and striving to find musicians to share his passion with.
Survived by brothers: Jack and Bob; and sister Cheryl; his children: Nicholas Dresser, and wife Carol, Hollis Farrington and husband Mike; and grandson, Warren Michael.
Respects can be paid at a memorial ceremony on December 3, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home with hours noon to 2:00 p.m., 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. Private reception for family to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Blues Foundation at https://blues.org.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
