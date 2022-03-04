Aug. 20, 1941—March 1, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Thomas Silvio Agresta, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born August 20,1941 in Manhattan, NY to the late Honorable Thomas Agresta and Anna (Zimatore) Agresta. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Victoria Helen (Conlon) Agresta; 10 children: Thomas (Miwako), Theresa (Michael), Cynthia (Kurt), Gregory, Peter (Jacqueline), Anne (Tim), Matthew (Kara), John (Katie), Dominic (Anna), Sheila (John-Paul); 29 grandchildren; his sister Adrienne Agresta Ciafardoni; and six nieces and nephews.

Tom graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Maspeth, NY in 1958 and received his degree in Chemical Engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, Brooklyn, NY in 1962. On May 11, 1963 he married Vickie, the love of his life.

Tom had a decades-long career at 3M in the magnetic tape division where he was instrumental in the development of VHS tapes and other innovative technologies. He returned to engineering at the end of his career at a local manufacturing company.

Tom’s deep faith and entrepreneurial spirit is what brought he and Vickie to the Adirondacks in 1986. Together with friends they opened a small resort to provide a place for family retreats. In the 1990s, he opened a modular home construction business and became a real estate broker.

Tom’s whole life was a journey of faith. His quiet strength and steady love were a powerful presence for his family and countless others whom he touched in his community. He led his life humbly, and with a deep integrity that echoes in the legacy of traditions that extend generations.

He was active in the Marriage Encounter movement and a leader in a Christian community in Bayville, NJ. He added his rich baritone to the Sunday choir at St. Mary’s in Glens Falls, spearheaded countless celebrations with the Knights of Columbus, and was part of the Healing Spring Prayer Ministry.

Tom’s family was the joy of his life. He loved nothing more than family reunions full of treasure hunts, fishing expeditions, fireside sing-alongs, and competitive games of chess, scrabble and horseshoes. He will be remembered as “the radio”, the bedtime storyteller, “the pipe flocker” and the accordion player who belted tunes at the top of his lungs and got kids of every age dancing.

His family will miss his detailed directions, his endless expressions, his wit, wisdom and “goodbye blessings”. We will carry a piece of him in our hearts forever.

Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 with Fr. Scott VanDerveer, Pastor officiating and Fr. Joseph Manerowski as a Concelebrant.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to The Open Door Mission.