Sept. 16, 1980—Feb. 18, 2023

CORINTH — Thomas S. “TJ” Minor, Jr., 42, of Walnut St. sadly passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Albany Medical Center, after a prolonged vascular illness.

Born in Troy, September 16, 1980, son of Thomas Minor, Sr. of Stillwater and the late Dana DeRusso Minor. TJ was educated in Mechanicville and Greenwich School systems.

TJ worked as a laborer for Umi-Core of Glens Falls for a number of years, before retiring due to medical issues several years ago. He recently had worked for CWI (Community Work Independence) for few a months.

TJ enjoyed camping at the bear slides in Lake Luzerne, exploring new off-road trails, harvesting and making maple syrup, and sharing his love for woodworking and painting.

Survivors in addition to his father, Tom Sr. (Marcella) Minor; include daughter, Savannah Minor of South Glens Falls; nine-year-old son, Cole Minor and Riley Spring both of Corinth. Siblings: Nick (Chelsey) Minor and kids, Connor, Kailyn and Ryan Schyberg, Tim Rysedorph of Scotia, Aaron Minor of Stillwater and Corey Minor of Greenwich. His longtime companion, Angie Spring of Corinth; along with many aunts/uncles, cousins and friends. TJ was also predeceased by his close friend, Crystal Sorel.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St, Mechanicville. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in behalf of his son Cole Minor, in care of DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main, Mechanicville, 12118.

For directions or to share a memory or photo, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.