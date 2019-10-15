July, 6 1957 — Oct. 12, 2019
CHESTERTOWN — Thomas Russell Headlee was born July, 6 1957 in Port Huron Michigan, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at his home in Chestertown, New York. He was 62 years old.
Tom grew up in Marysville, Michigan, where he eventually became an All-State football player for the Marysville Vikings. He went to college at Maranatha Baptist University and then began what would become a lifelong service to the Lord. Many know Tom as a manager from the Big Boy Restaurant in Marysville. He also invested in teens at First Baptist Church in Marysville and Griswold Street Baptist Church in Port Huron, Michigan. In 1996 Tom came on staff at Word of Life with their Youth Reachout program taking thousands of teens on overseas mission trips. He has worked with Word of Life both in New York and Florida in a variety of capacities ever since. In recent years he became a grandfather and loved spending time with his seven grandchildren.
Tom is the son of the late Russell Gerstenberger and Audrey Gerstenberger Headlee. Tom was adopted by the late Herbert Headlee at the age of four.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Gardner) Headlee; his siblings, Kathy Losinski (Dennis), Gary Headlee (Maureen), and Craig Headlee (Sandy); and his children, Jason Headlee (Jen), Jordan Headlee and Jennifer Regalado (Alec); as well as his grandchildren, Lucas and Connor (Jason and Jen), Logan, August, and Aleigha (Jordan), Lydia and Marcus (Jen and Al).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Jack Wyrtzen Center at Word of Life Bible Institute, 4200 Glendale Road, Pottersville, NY 12860.
In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to the Life Change Scholarship Fund at Word of Life, P.O. Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
