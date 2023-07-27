Oct. 31, 1941—July 22, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Thomas Rourke Brayton, 81, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

He was born Oct. 31, 1941 in Glens Falls, NY and was the son of the late George Washington and Margaret (Rourke) Brayton.

Mr. Brayton was a St. Mary’s High School graduate Class of 1959. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.

At the time of his retirement, Thomas was a pipe fitter with Glens Falls Local 773.

Tom was a wonderful and loving husband and father, who took pride in his children and grandchildren.

Always happy and whistling, he greeted everyone with a smile and had a witty comment for pretty much any occasion. His family takes comfort in knowing he is finally at peace and as he would often say “that’s better than a sharp stick in the eye.” He will be dearly missed. “We love you 10x2. We do, we do!”

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by one brother, Buel Brayton.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah (Murray) Brayton of Queensbury; his son, Stephen Brayton (Kimberly) and their children: Samantha and Sarah of Queensbury; his daughters: Mary Ellen Manfull (Alexandre) of Arlington, VA and Christine Williams (Dean) and their children: Patrick and Molly of Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home and Slate Valley Center.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.