Dec. 15, 1950—Oct. 2, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Thomas R. VanGundy “Tom T”, 71, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following an illness. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on Dec. 15, 1950, the son of the late Harry and Edna (Abare) VanGundy.

Tom graduated from Ballston Spa High School, Class of 1971. He worked at Idle Dairy for over 30 years. Tom was involved with benefits raising money for kids in need. He loved karaoke and “Fat Johnny’s Comedy Show.”

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Marjorie J. VanGundy and by two brothers Lee VanGundy, Sr. and James VanGundy.

He is survived by a brother, Robert VanGundy; a sister, Diana Stevenson and her husband Duane; a sister, Barbara Bullington; a sister, Carol Ann VanGundy; a nephew, Lee VanGundy, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

There will be no calling hours or services.

The family will have a gathering at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.