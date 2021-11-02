Sept. 13, 1953—Oct. 29, 2021

CORINTH — Thomas R. Patterson, 68, of Palmer Avenue, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, October 29, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on September 13, 1953 in Newburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Prentiss) Patterson.

Tom graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and attended SUNY Orange.

He was a proud member of the UA Local Union 1 Plumbing and Pipefitting of New York City and then of the UA Local Union 773 of Glens Falls until his retirement in 2015.

Tom met his longtime companion, Debra Goichman, in Saratoga Springs while the two were volunteering to feed the community and the couple has resided in Corinth for over 25 years.

He was a lifelong musician and drummer, playing with many bands over his lifetime, most recently, with the Nobody Special Band.

Tom enjoyed playing gigs, and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed watching the New York Giants, Western movies, walking his beloved dog, Sophie, taking loved ones for a ride in his Jag and eating Debra’s cooking.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Susan Rodarte.

Survivors besides his longtime companion, Debra Goichman of Corinth, include two sons: Jeffrey Patterson (Shea) of Marlboro, NJ and Alexander Patterson (Felicia Omoya) of Clifton Park; two step-children: Alison Corwin of Brooklyn and Jesse Corwin of Hudson, MA; one step-granddaughter, Percy Corwin; one granddaughter, Charlotte Patterson; three siblings: Charles Patterson of Corinth and David Patterson of Florida and Laura Patterson, who Tom looked after and cared for many years; and several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews and cousins. Friends may call from 5-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Avenue, Corinth.

A Celebration of Tom’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Corinth. There will then be a gathering at Sam’s Glad Rag Saloon, Holmes Road, South Corinth. The family invites everyone to bring your instruments as we gather to play him home.

The family wishes to thank members of Tom’s music family for their friendship over the years and anyone who helped to care for Tom during his recent illness for their kindness and compassionate care.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations go to the Southern Adirondack Musicians Fund, or the S.A.M. Fund, P.O. Box 774, Lake George, NY 12845, to support musicians facing serious health issues, injuries or death.