FORT ANN — Thomas R. Neddo, retired farmer and resident of Fort Ann, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July, 10, 2022.

Tom is survived by his children: Donna Dickinson (Lauren), Thomas Neddo, Jr. (Wendy), William Neddo (Bonnie, deceased), Victoria Garcelon (Maurice), Scott Neddo (Elyne), and Charles Neddo (Yo); as well as stepdaughter Deb Stevens and her fiance, John Blaney; fifteen grandchildren; and thirty great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Tom was predeceased by his loving wife Carol Joyce (Snow) Neddo, fiance Loretta Hall, Rose Burch, and special friend Margie Richards.

Tom was born in Whitehall, NY to William and Matilda (Barnaby) Neddo, where he was raised with nine siblings. As a young man, he worked on local farms and decided someday he would own his own farm.

Tom was seventeen when he and his family moved to Watervliet, NY. He enlisted in the National Guard and became a corporal, and later a member of American Legion Post #703.

After much hard work and with the support of his wife Carol, he bought a farm in Fort Ann, NY, where the couple worked and raised six children. They were married for thirty-six years.

Tom was a fun-loving personality. He enjoyed the company of family and friends, always storytelling, joking, and stretching the truth for a laugh. He was one of the last surviving members of the “Adirondack Liars Club” (HaHa!). He was also an incorrigible flirt. He enjoyed music, dancing, and playing a few instruments with bands at Grumbellies Restaurant in Fort Ann. He was a member of numerous country music dance associations.

Tom was larger than life. After the age of 72, he had more lives than four cats. He will be greatly missed, and fondly and lovingly remembered for the unique person he was.

Special thanks to staff at Glens Falls Hospital for the wonderful care Tom received through the years. Also thanks to Fort Ann Rescue Squad for the many times they came to his aid.

Private services will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life Memorial will take place at Grumbellies Restaurant in Fort Ann. Date and times to be determined.

Please consider a donation to Fort Ann Rescue Squad or the Raymond W. Harvey Post #703 American Legion, Fort Ann.

Arrangements under the care of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.