May 13, 1938 — Jan. 3, 2020

SALEM — Thomas R. Keys Jr., 81, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. His death coincides with the celebration of his 61st wedding anniversary with his wife, Jane.

Tom was born May 13, 1938 in Cambridge, New York, the son of the late Thomas R. Keys Sr. and Esther Mae Pollock Keys. He attended Salem Washington Academy and worked on the family farm, Riverside Farms, with his father and then his son, Todd until 1991, when he sold the farm to Woody Hill Farms. After the sale, Tom took a job with Caro-Vail in Salem until he retired in 2011. He excelled at Caro-Vail seeding down fields and also spreading fertilizer. His reputation for high quality work led to requests for his services from farms all over New York State and New England.

Tom also served his community as the assessor for the Town of Jackson for 36 years and Deputy Town Clerk alongside his wife, Jane, the Town Clerk. He was a member of the Salem First United Presbyterian Church and Shushan United Presbyterian Church. He served as an Elder at both. Tom could often be found working with Dave Mears on many projects at the church in Salem.