Nov. 25, 1951—March 1, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Thomas “PaPa” Lewry, 71, of Hudson Falls, passed away on March 1, 2023, at Mass General Hospital in Boston.

Born Nov. 25, 1951, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Margaret (Lance) and Roland Lewry. Thomas was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, Class of 1969. Following high school, Thomas proudly served in the United States Navy from 1970 to 1976. In January of 1973, Thomas married Deborah Barrett.

Thomas held various employments throughout his life, he worked for Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, Web Graphics in Queensbury, and at one time owned and operated Chubby’s Subs and Salads in Queensbury.

For many years he gave back to his community by volunteering as a firefighter with North Granville Hose Company. Thomas was an avid Mets fan, enjoyed woodworking, playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as camping with his family.

Besides his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his sister, Linda Lewry, and his brother, William Lewry.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Lewry of Hudson Falls; his children: Lisa Wells (John) of Queensbury, Thomas Lewry, II (Cheryl) of Whitehall and Krystal Lewry of Fort Edward; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; his siblings: Judith Carvin (Fred) and Patricia Shaw (Frank); as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Friday, March 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will follow the calling hour at noon at the funeral home. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, at 2:30 p.m., at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors.

Donations in memory of Thomas may be made to the Fisher House Boston, P.O. Box 230, S Walpole, MA, 02071.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.