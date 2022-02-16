Thomas P. Mulson

Nov. 13, 1961—Feb. 13, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Thomas P. Mulson, 60, of Fenway Dr., passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 as the result of injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident.

Tom was born on Nov. 13, 1961 in Troy. He was a graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy.

He worked alongside his father for over 50 years at the family business, Mulson’s Garage in Wyanatskill. He moved to Lake Luzerne in 1990.

He married Madeline Russo on March 7, 1992 at St. Michael’s Church in Troy.

Tom enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family.

He was a member of the South Warren Snowmobile Club, the NRA, and the Mark 20 Hunting Club in Grafton.

He was predeceased by his faithful canine companion, Roman.

Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Madeline Mulson; his father, Ronald R. (Loretta) Mulson of Lake Luzerne; siblings: Ronald (Linda) Mulson, Jr. of Rensselaer, Kara Haas-Rosenthal of Clifton Park, Kristie Muscara of Newtown, PA; his mother-in-law, Assunta Russo; and sister-in-law, Patricia Russo, both of Boynton Beach, FL; his mother, Jeanne Mulson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; cousins and friends.

Friends may call Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom’s memory may be directed to your local animal shelter.

