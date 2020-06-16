Thomas P. McGrath

Feb. 26, 1927 — June 13, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Our nation lost a Patriot as the Good Lord welcomed Thomas McGrath home when he left his Earthly body on June 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Born on Feb. 26, 1927 he was the son of Michael and Kathryn (Burke) McGrath. He attended St. John’s Parochial School in White Plains and graduated from White Plains High School in 1944.
He bravely enlisted in the U.S. Air Corps in the Pre-Aviation Cadet Program at Rutger’s University immediately after graduation at which time his brother Jack was a prisoner of war in Germany after being shot down by a FW190. After completing basic training at Keesler Field in Mississippi, Tom was qualified for all air crew positions and support groups. As WWII was concluding, he attended radio school at Scott Air Force Base. Tom proceeded to serve our nation oversees in Bavaria, Germany at Erlangen Air Base in the Eighth Air Force, Fortieth Bombing Group as a mail clerk where he had the remarkable experience of attending the Nuremburg Trials of Nazi war criminals. He was honorably discharged in 1946 at Fort Dix. Tom is the recipient of the World War II Victory Medal and the Occupation Army Germany Metal.
Tom began his civilian life by working at the White Plains Post Office and then became a lineman with the New York Telephone Co. until retirement in 1985. During which time, he was transferred to Glens Falls. Tom worked as an outside plant engineer with Contractor Communications until 1992 when he retired again. As a lifelong aviation enthusiast, Tom held a commercial pilot, instrument rated license. He even flew a short period of time in a corporate aircraft.
In 1960, Tom married his first wife, Lucia VanKeuren in Tarrytown, and raised four wonderful children. Lucia was an adoring mother and friend. She passed away in 1999 after losing her battle with cancer. Tom met and married his second wife June in 2006 at the Our Lady Annunciation Church in Queensbury. June beautifully and tirelessly supported Tom, always with love and compassion as did her two sons Tom and John Harvey. Tom always said that he was lucky in life to have had two wonderful wives.
He enjoyed all sports, reading, camping, quiet nights, and large family gatherings, especially the 2012 Burke family reunion. A devote Catholic, Tom was an usher at Our Lady Annunciation Church beginning in 1983. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus No. 194. He belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6196, the American Legion Post No. 1797, and the Glens Falls Elks No. 81.
Tom was predeceased by his first wife Lucia (VanKeuren) McGrath; his parents Michael and Kathryn McGrath; his twin sister Mary who passed at birth; his brother in life and in arms fellow WWII Veteran John McGrath; his sister-in-law Rita McGrath, in addition to his beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Left to cherish Tom’s memory is his wife June (Harvey) McGrath of Queensbury; twin sons Michael (Nicole) McGrath and Thomas (Terri) McGrath of Georgia; his son Patrick (Lynn) McGrath of Queensbury; his daughter Karen (Michael) VanGilder of Georgia; his stepsons Thomas (Barbara) Harvey of Cohoes and John Harvey of Queensbury; his grandchildren Macklin McGrath, Lucia, Sasha and Calli McGrath; his step-grandchildren Kellie Harvey, Jennifer Harvey, Ellen Harvey, Kathryn (Jeremy) Boardman, Jessica (Daniel) Hitchcock, Nathan Vangilder and Taylor Thompson and his great-grandchildren: Abel, Lillian, Aurora, Winston and Harrison.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated privately due to current circumstances.
In lieu of flowers, Tom expressed that any remembrance donations be made to the St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana, the U.S.O., or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
