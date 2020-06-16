Thomas P. McGrath

In 1960, Tom married his first wife, Lucia VanKeuren in Tarrytown, and raised four wonderful children. Lucia was an adoring mother and friend. She passed away in 1999 after losing her battle with cancer. Tom met and married his second wife June in 2006 at the Our Lady Annunciation Church in Queensbury. June beautifully and tirelessly supported Tom, always with love and compassion as did her two sons Tom and John Harvey. Tom always said that he was lucky in life to have had two wonderful wives.

He enjoyed all sports, reading, camping, quiet nights, and large family gatherings, especially the 2012 Burke family reunion. A devote Catholic, Tom was an usher at Our Lady Annunciation Church beginning in 1983. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus No. 194. He belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6196, the American Legion Post No. 1797, and the Glens Falls Elks No. 81.

Tom was predeceased by his first wife Lucia (VanKeuren) McGrath; his parents Michael and Kathryn McGrath; his twin sister Mary who passed at birth; his brother in life and in arms fellow WWII Veteran John McGrath; his sister-in-law Rita McGrath, in addition to his beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.