Nov. 29, 1987-Aug. 18, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Thomas P. Jones V has sadly passed away on the evening of Aug. 18, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He died doing something he truly enjoyed.

Thomas graduated from South Glens Falls in 2006 and continued on to get an associate’s degree from ACC.

After graduating from ACC, he worked at Trustco Bank in South Glens Falls for a short time until he realized that he had to follow his dreams.

Five years ago, he decided he wanted to open his own business and that is when Devocean Watersports was born. He managed to put together a great team of employees that helped him with boat charters and jet-ski tours on Lake George, out of the hotel “Twin Birches.” Thomas loved his business and put everything he had into it.

His smile and enthusiasm was infectious to everyone he met along his journey in life. He really enjoyed teaching people how to do things that was out of their norm. Thomas also made many friends down in Marathon within the Keys where he went every winter, enjoying life to the fullest.

He was predeceased by his father Thomas P. Jones IV.

Thomas is survived by his mother Denise Jones; his brother Patrick Jones; his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bowen; and two uncles: Christopher and Bob Bowen.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

A celebration of Thomas’ life will continue at the Highland Country Club in Queensbury immediately following the burial.

Please no suits, wear flip flops and don’t forget to bring stickers.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.