{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas P. George

November 18, 1947 — July 27, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Thomas P. George, 71, a lifelong resident of the Glens Falls area, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1947 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Paul C. and Edith (O’Keefe) George.

Prior to his retirement, Thomas worked for Tri County Cab of Glens Falls for over 20 years. He enjoyed the holidays and spending time with his family. He was always known to have treats for the kids as well as biscuits for everyone’s dogs, for his scratch off tickets and being a New York Mets fan. Tom will be sorely missed by his family, friends and his neighbors at Stitchman Towers.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his stepfather, Harold F. O’Connor; and brother-in-law, John A. Brand.

Survivors include his siblings, Katherine Brand of Queensbury, William C. George (Elizabeth) of South Glens Falls, John J. George (Phyllis) of Queensbury and Kim George of Albany; his four nephews, Sean Brand (Diane) of Queensbury, Brian George (Shireen) of South Glens Falls, Corey Brand of Queensbury and Kevin George of Hudson Falls; his two nieces, Jennifer Teepe (Chris) of Albany and Melissa DerGurahian (Edward) of Menands; several great-nieces and nephews; his godson, Jesse Owens and his son, Luke; and god friends, Charles Ide and Kendra Fuller.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

Calling hours are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the funeral prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Thomas P. George
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments