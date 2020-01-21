Thomas O’Donnell J.

July 25, 1940 — Jan. 17, 2020 ARGYLE — Thomas J. O’Donnell, 79, a long time Hudson Falls resident, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, after a short illness.
Born on July 25, 1940 in Cadyville, he was the son of the late James J. and Anne (Corrigan) O’Donnell.
Tom was a 1960 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls. From 1960 until 1964, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Tom retired from Ciba Geigy after working more than 20 years.
Quoted from Tom’s high school yearbook, which still rings true today, “Melting smile, a familiar sight in the driver’s seat, great in personality and stature, well-developed sense of humor, attentive, reliable.” He will be greatly missed.
Besides his parents, Tom was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Bowyer.
Survivors include his two sons, Michael O’Donnell of Lake George and Scott O’Donnell of Gainesville, Florida; his daughter, Maureen O’Donnell of Argyle; his beloved grandson, Sully O’Donnell; his sisters, Kathleen O’Donnell of Glens Falls, Mary Enhorning of Queensbury and Katherine Frederick (Warren) of Clifton Park; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls with the Rev. Robert Powhida, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in memory of Tom can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828, or the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
