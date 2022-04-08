Dec. 25, 1928—April 6, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Thomas Noel Turcotte, 93, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born Dec. 25, 1928 in Cohoes, NY he was the son of the late Arthur Thomas and Marguerite Lea (Bouchard) Turcotte.

Tom graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in Albany Class of 1947 where he was a cross country and track standout. He was a member of the New York Army National Guard 27th Division of Cohoes from 1949 to 1961.

As a young man Tom was employed with his father at Turcotte Hardware and then it became Turcotte Plumbing and Heating of Cohoes. In 1962 he was hired by the NY State Department of Correctional Services. He retired in 1987 as Director of Technical Services, Divisions Facilities Planning and Development. Tom retired to Loon Lake with his wife and family and enjoyed boating and family gatherings. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his grandson Joseph D. Turcotte, his sister and brother-in-law Lucille and Stephen Baan.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years Frances (Postulka) Turcotte whom he married Aug. 18, 1951; three sons: Roger T. (Sally) Turcotte, Sr., Thomas R. (Cynthia) Turcotte, Sr., Lawrence A. (Karen) Turcotte; one daughter Diane (Richard) Thompson, Jr.; one brother Arthur W. (Betsy) Turcotte; eight grandchildren: Dr. Roger T. (Diana) Turcotte, Jr., LTC Lee M. (Joanna) Turcotte, USAF, Thomas R. (Jennifer) Turcotte, II, Amy Turcotte, Michael J. (Lena Nash) Turcotte, Lawrence A. (Janelle) Turcotte, Jr., Gregory B. (Tara) Turcotte, Sarah R. Turcotte; nine great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Monday at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church following calling hours.

Interment will be at Chester Rural Cemetery, State Rte. 9, Chestertown, NY.

Memorials may be to the Joseph D. Turcotte Scholarship c/o North Warren Central School, 6110 State Rte. 8, Chestertown, NY 12817.