Mar. 6, 1949—Mar. 25, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Thomas N. Aurelia, 72, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 following a short illness and a courageous fight. Born March 6, 1949 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Lorraine (Lacross) Aurelia.

Tom graduated Glens Falls High School and then attended Adirondack Community College. He was employed as the Director of Safety at International Paper Co., and then moved onto GE Research and Development, and Turner Construction, before retiring from J.W. Danforth. He was also a principle of EHS Excellence Consulting.

Tom married Mary Lou Hamel on October 10, 1970 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls.

He proudly served his country as a medic in the Army National Guard for several years.

Tom served on the Board of Directors for Region 2 VPPA where he was recognized with many awards throughout his career.