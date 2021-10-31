April 13, 1937—Oct. 24, 2021

CHESTERTOWN — Thomas Morrison Stoddard, 84, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 at his home in Chestertown.

Born April 13, 1937, in Hadley. Son of John H. Stoddard and Janice Hall Stoddard. He was the beloved husband of 55 years, to Suzanne Grober Stoddard. Devoted father of: Marie (Michael) Stoddard Nemier (deceased), Melissa (Ezekial) Stoddard Vaughn, Matthew (Karen) Stoddard, Sandra (Mark) Stoddard Retell. “Grandpa” to: Elliott Vaughn, Lilly Vaughn, Ava Retell, Amara Retell.

Brother to Virginia Stoddard Romanzo of Ballston Lake, the last surviving Stoddard. Deceased brothers and sisters include: Charles (Gina) Stoddard, Carolyn (Joseph) Stoddard Gabriel, Marylin (Patrick) Stoddard Judge, Donald (Janice) Stoddard, Peter (Anita) Schild.

Many beloved nieces and nephews, and their families, who knew him as “Uncle Tom,” as well as many extended brothers and sisters, to include Linda (Roger) Schild Cleveland, Elmer (Cindy) Schild, Donald, Edward, Christine, James, John, Clifford, Kenneth, Dennis, Patricia, Arlene, Harriet, Shirley and Harry.

He attended the one-room schoolhouse in Stony Creek, then moved to Troy and graduated from Troy High School. He served in the Air National Guard and was honorably discharged.

He was a plumber, working for many years with Robert Van Patten in Clifton Knolls and Country Knolls. He also worked with Teele Mitchell Design Builders, Clifton Park, N.Y. He had a reputation of being honest and dependable, with skills second to none.

He enjoyed boating, swimming and all water sports. He was a great water skier, and a member of the Polar Bear Water Ski Club, always first to go in the spring.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, member of the Robinwood Club, always had a camp in the wilderness.

He enjoyed home building. He built an octagon home on Saratoga Lake. In Thurman, he built a log home on the Hudson River, with just a little help from his friends.

He enjoyed his life, family and friends.

He wanted to be remembered in a joyful way. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Adirondack Pub and Brewery, 33 Canada Street, Lake George, NY, 12845, on Thursday November 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY, 12801.

