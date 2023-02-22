July 13, 1950—Feb. 17, 2023
GANSEVOORT — Thomas “Mike” Conley, 72, passed peacefully on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at his home.
Born July 13, 1950, in Ann Arbor, MI, to the late Ralph and Joyce (Andrist) Conley.
Mike proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a nuclear trained interior communications electrician, First Class, aboard a nuclear-powered fleet ballistic missile submarine, the USS Kamehameha, February 1970 through February 1976. He married his wife Donna on Aug. 19, 1972, in Ballston Spa, NY, and while stationed in Groton, CT, had their daughter, Staci in 1975. Upon his honorable discharge, they moved to Gansevoort, NY, where they have resided for the last 47 years. He worked for General Electric for 30 years as a Class A Instrument Mechanic, served as emeritus on the Capital Communications Credit Union for five years, was a member of the Wilton Volunteer Fire Department, and upon his retirement began his 15-year career with Schuylerville Schools as a bus driver, where he loved greeting the kids each day. He was a quiet, private, patriotic man who loved the outdoors, cooking, his family, and his friends. His greatest joys were his three grandchildren who he loved to spend time with and take to fun places. He was a talented electrician, carpenter, and handyman who would help anyone with their projects, and could always tell a good joke. He will be remembered with laughter and love, just as he would have wanted.
Besides his parents, Mike was predeceased by in-laws Richard and Helen Beagle.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Donna; daughter, Staci (Doug) Talkington; grandchildren: Colton Weatherwax (Gabby), Grayson, and Ellora Talkington; sisters: Linda (Jim) Lawrie, Sherry (Vic) May, and Janet Conley (Terry); brothers: Brian “Butch” (Kathy) Conley, and Doug (Daphne) Conley; sister-in-law, Linda (Larry) Kutcher; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank The Cook’s, Jim King, and Ann Farrell for their unending support.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY, 12803.
A funeral service with military honors will be performed at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Mike’s name can be made to Schuylerville Schools Caring and Sharing Program, Schuylerville Central School, 14 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
